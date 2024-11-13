FY2024 EPS Estimates for TSE:CSU Lifted by Raymond James

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Software in a report released on Sunday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $106.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $106.74. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $55.46 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,800.00.

CSU opened at C$4,489.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4,334.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$4,099.30. The company has a market cap of C$95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$3,015.20 and a 52-week high of C$4,512.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $1.353 dividend. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

