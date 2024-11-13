FY2024 EPS Forecast for The GEO Group Decreased by Analyst

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for The GEO Group in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Noble Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GEO. Northland Securities lifted their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE GEO opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.