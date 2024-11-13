FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:JWE Issued By Stifel Canada

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jamieson Wellness in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

