FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Boosted by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million.
Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
