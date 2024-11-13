Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Down 97.7% in October

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Gaming Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of GLXZ stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.30. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
