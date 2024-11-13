Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Down 97.7% in October

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLXZ stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.30. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

