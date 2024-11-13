GCP Asset Backed Income Declares Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:GABI)

GCP Asset Backed Income (LON:GABI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:GABI opened at GBX 81 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 131.74 and a current ratio of 291.44. GCP Asset Backed Income has a 52-week low of GBX 56.20 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.85 ($1.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.45. The firm has a market cap of £344.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,992.50 and a beta of 0.61.

GCP Asset Backed Income Company Profile

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

