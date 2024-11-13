Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $23,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $226.82 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.29 and a 1 year high of $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,123,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,123,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,996 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,732 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

