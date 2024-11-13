Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $33.01 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Burlington Stores worth $33,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $263.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

