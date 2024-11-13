Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,937,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of TRMB opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

