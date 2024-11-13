Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $94.49 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $94,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,605,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,007,000 after buying an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 110,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.