Geneva Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,440 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Perficient accounts for 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Perficient worth $70,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Perficient by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,613 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,786 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

