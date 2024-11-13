Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 58.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $167,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,159,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 50,482 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Genius Sports by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

