Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 3,280,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,929,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.94.

In other Gevo news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $787,859.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $53,000.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,897.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,474 shares of company stock valued at $367,007. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Gevo by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 128.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

