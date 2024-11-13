Ghe LLC Purchases 1,880 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Ghe LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. TriNet Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ghe LLC owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in TriNet Group by 59.5% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in TriNet Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 252,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,241,471.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company's stock.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.8 %

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. 927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

