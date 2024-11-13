Ghe LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ghe LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

MAR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.40. 44,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $287.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

