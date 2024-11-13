Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 25,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,023,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

