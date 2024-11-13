Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 1502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $667.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

