Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Short Interest Up 135.1% in October

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the October 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Globavend Price Performance
Shares of Globavend stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,045. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Globavend has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.57.
About Globavend
