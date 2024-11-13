GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) COO George T. Hendren Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GMS stock opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.68. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $103.56.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 138.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in GMS by 31.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

