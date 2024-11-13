Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Issues Earnings Results

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Grab Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.28.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

