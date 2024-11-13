Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CFO Tyler Farquharson Buys 5,000 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,723 shares in the company, valued at $568,035.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00.

NYSE:GRNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. 286,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $857.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 122.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 357,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 78,636 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 393,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

