GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the October 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. GEM Asset Management LLC owned about 2.70% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

TSDD traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 4,606,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,166. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

About GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

