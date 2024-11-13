Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Nathan Richardson Sells 5,234 Shares

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Richardson sold 5,234 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nathan Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Nathan Richardson sold 4,766 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $71,490.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Nathan Richardson sold 1,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $12,680.00.
Grindr Stock Down 3.1 %
NYSE:GRND opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on GRND shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Grindr Company Profile
Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grindr
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.