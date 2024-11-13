Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Nathan Richardson Sells 5,234 Shares

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Richardson sold 5,234 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathan Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grindr alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Nathan Richardson sold 4,766 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $71,490.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Nathan Richardson sold 1,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $12,680.00.

Grindr Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:GRND opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 627,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grindr by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at $3,640,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Grindr by 264.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 189,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter worth about $3,179,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRND shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on GRND

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.