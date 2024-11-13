Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

GRPN stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $449.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $10,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 259.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 591.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 105,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

