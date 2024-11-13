GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 93,176 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 335.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,176 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Evolus worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $787.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.31. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,559.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

