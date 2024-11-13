GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 209.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 79.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.25). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $355.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on Merchants Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,912,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $999,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251,310.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,912,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.