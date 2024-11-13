GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,313 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,825,000 after buying an additional 166,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $142,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after purchasing an additional 223,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,970,000 after purchasing an additional 348,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNC opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

