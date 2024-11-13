GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in BOX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in BOX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in BOX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $427,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,356,740.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $427,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,356,740.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,157.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,408,290. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOX opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. BOX’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

