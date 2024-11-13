GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Craig Coleman Acquires 42,170,578 Shares of Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman acquired 42,170,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,609,318.77 ($12,900,867.61).

Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Craig Coleman purchased 511,518 shares of GTN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$237,855.87 ($156,484.13).

On Monday, October 28th, Craig Coleman acquired 362,210 shares of GTN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$168,427.65 ($110,807.66).

On Monday, September 9th, Craig Coleman purchased 21,505,375 shares of GTN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,999,999.38 ($6,578,946.96).

GTN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GTN Increases Dividend

GTN Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is an increase from GTN’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. GTN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

