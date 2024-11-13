Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GUG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,117. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.