Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 96,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

