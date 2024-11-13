Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $15.55. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 31,659 shares.
Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.