Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $15.55. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 31,659 shares.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

