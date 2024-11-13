Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14, Zacks reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 22.7 %

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $546.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.62. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HNRG shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 5,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,750. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,282.94. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,840. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company's stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

