Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of HHULY remained flat at C$9.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of C$8.59 and a 1 year high of C$9.70.
About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
