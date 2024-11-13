Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of HHULY remained flat at C$9.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of C$8.59 and a 1 year high of C$9.70.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

