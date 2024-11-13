Hamel Associates Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 96,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 106,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

