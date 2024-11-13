Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.53. 4,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 9,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.
Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Active Small Cap ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Active Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.