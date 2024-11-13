Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 14,390 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,925,000 after buying an additional 2,028,159 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,653,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,318,000 after acquiring an additional 326,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,504,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,116,000 after purchasing an additional 710,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,453,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,288,000 after purchasing an additional 264,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $30.72.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

