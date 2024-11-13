Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 71,523 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) by 1,565.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $77,951,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 268.5% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 423,181 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 563.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,332,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

