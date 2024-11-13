Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,399 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 8.61% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

