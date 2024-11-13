Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 5,575 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.45% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $366,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSEP opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

