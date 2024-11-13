Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 1.86% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $200.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

