Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.53 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.