Hartline Investment Corp Buys 135 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 231,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,622 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 82.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

CB stock opened at $283.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.99 and its 200 day moving average is $272.59. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $216.26 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.