Hartline Investment Corp Has $25.94 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,985 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 3.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.07% of Vertiv worth $25,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $130.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

