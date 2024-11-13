Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 1,922 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Mizuho raised their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.67.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $403.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.24 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $400.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

