Hassell Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,438 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 8.1% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BNDX stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

