Hassell Wealth Management LLC Purchases 723 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

