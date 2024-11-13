Haverford Trust Co Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $298.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.52 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.