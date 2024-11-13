Haverford Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,604 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.22% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 546.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

