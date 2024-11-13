Haverford Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.9% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.12% of S&P Global worth $197,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in S&P Global by 107.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

SPGI opened at $503.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.95 and its 200-day moving average is $477.05. The company has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $392.69 and a one year high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

